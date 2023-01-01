Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Falmouth

Go
Falmouth restaurants
Toast

Falmouth restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Seafood Sam's - Falmouth

356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (1679 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Fish Salad Roll$9.99
More about Seafood Sam's - Falmouth
Banner pic

 

The Flying Bridge

220 Scranton Ave, Falmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
138 Spicy Tuna Roll$14.00
More about The Flying Bridge

Browse other tasty dishes in Falmouth

Waffles

Lobster Rolls

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cappuccino

Shrimp Scampi

Pies

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Falmouth to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.6 (20 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (641 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1013 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (624 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1151 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston