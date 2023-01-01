Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tuna rolls in
Falmouth
/
Falmouth
/
Tuna Rolls
Falmouth restaurants that serve tuna rolls
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Seafood Sam's - Falmouth
356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
Avg 4.3
(1679 reviews)
Tuna Fish Salad Roll
$9.99
More about Seafood Sam's - Falmouth
The Flying Bridge
220 Scranton Ave, Falmouth
No reviews yet
138 Spicy Tuna Roll
$14.00
More about The Flying Bridge
Browse other tasty dishes in Falmouth
Waffles
Lobster Rolls
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Cappuccino
Shrimp Scampi
Pies
Turkey Clubs
More near Falmouth to explore
Sandwich
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Oak Bluffs
Avg 4
(22 restaurants)
Edgartown
Avg 3.6
(20 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Mashpee
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Woods Hole
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
East Falmouth
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Fairhaven
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(641 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(66 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1013 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(624 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1151 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(83 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(507 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(409 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston