Falorio's

Family inspired, Homemade, Fresh, Authentic Italian eatery! Enjoy a Pittsburgh Style Pizza pie, or a Hoagie, Salad, and other Specialties in a warm family oriented atmosphere. Take-out, Dine-In, and Delivery available in selected areas.

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

519 Monongahela Ave • $$

Avg 3.7 (10 reviews)

Delivery
Takeout

519 Monongahela Ave

Glassport PA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
