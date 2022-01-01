Falorio's
Family inspired, Homemade, Fresh, Authentic Italian eatery! Enjoy a Pittsburgh Style Pizza pie, or a Hoagie, Salad, and other Specialties in a warm family oriented atmosphere. Take-out, Dine-In, and Delivery available in selected areas.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
519 Monongahela Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
519 Monongahela Ave
Glassport PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
GARLETTOS DINER
Come in and enjoy!
Pasquale's Pizzeria
Family owned & operated for 13 years, we serve only the freshest product from the finest ingredients, crafted by hand just the way you like it. We use our own homemade sauce & dough for our original flavor that you wont find anywhere else. Unfortunately, at this time we are under strain just like so many other small businesses during the pandemic. Thank you for your patience and for your continued support! We wouldn't be here without YOU.
Mulligan's Sports Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Elizabeth Express LLC
Located in the heart of Elizabeth, PA our refurbished rail car diner is here to serve up American classics