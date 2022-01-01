Go
Toast

Fam

Fam is a fast, modern, and casual Asian restaurant staffed by veteran Memphis sushi chefs. Serving healthy bowls and fresh rolls. Hibachi style rice bowls, noodle bowls, sushi and more, made to order with fresh ingredients

521 S Highland St. Suite 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fam Sauce$0.25
Fried Beef Dumpling$4.50
Avocado Roll$3.00
avocado and baby kale
Deep-fried California Roll$3.00
fish crab stick, cucumber, masago egg, and avocado
Fried Rice Bowl$8.00
chicken, shrimp, egg, small diced vegetables
Spicy Beef Bao$7.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$4.00
bluefin tuna and cucmber
Crunchy Shrimp Roll$3.25
hand-breaded shrimp, asparagus, masago egg and house- made teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Bowl$9.50
steamed rice, kale, corn, grilled onion and carrot
Fried Veggie Egg Roll$3.50
See full menu

Location

521 S Highland St. Suite 101

Memphis TN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Enjoy our delicious food while you're home!

Ubee’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Metro Eats at the Palace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston