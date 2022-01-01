Fam
Fam is a fast, modern, and casual Asian restaurant staffed by veteran Memphis sushi chefs. Serving healthy bowls and fresh rolls. Hibachi style rice bowls, noodle bowls, sushi and more, made to order with fresh ingredients
Popular Items
Location
521 S Highland St. Suite 101
Memphis TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
