Go
Toast
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • Family Thais Asian Bistro

Family Thais Asian Bistro

Its all in the name. Family Thais is a family owned and operated fast casual Thai restaurant. The executive chef and family matriarch is a Thai native with over 25 years of experience in Thai restaurants. We are also known for our Boba tea offerings.

208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Spring Rolls$6.00
Dumplings$7.00
Fresh Rolls
Half Order Spring Rolls$3.00
#.1 Thai Curry
#.21 Thai Fried Rice
#.14 Pad Thai
#.2 Panang Curry
#.15 Drunken Noodles
#.16 Pad Se Ew
See full menu

Location

208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

ELLEN'S

No reviews yet

BRUNCH ALL DAY EVERY DAY

JFKeg and Kitchen2 - do not use 1

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston