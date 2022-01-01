Famous Hamburger
BURGERS & SHAKES DONE FAMOUS.
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
22207 Michigan Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
22207 Michigan Ave
Dearborn MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Brome Modern Eatery
We pledge fresh never-frozen meat that goes into our burgers. We pledge beef that only comes from grass-fed cows that lead comfortable lives. We pledge ingredients that are NON GMO certified so that what mother nature intended is all that goes into our bodies. We pledge sustainable business practices that increase efficiency and reduce waste.
Sheeba Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!!
Noah's Smokehouse
Follow your nose and the smokey aroma into our doors and we'll take care of the rest.
The Great Commoner
Come in and enjoy!