Famous Hamburger

BURGERS & SHAKES DONE FAMOUS.

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

22207 Michigan Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (52 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac and Cheese Bites$10.00
Lightly battered elbow macaroni stuffed with pepper jack cheese and jalapenos.
Famous Burger$15.00
The burger that made us Famous! Two 1/3lb patties, fried egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$10.00
6 oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, chipotle mayo.
Crispy Chicken Tenders$13.00
Crispy chicken tenders served with choice of side and dipping sauce.
Bacon Cheese Burger$13.00
Beef bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
Juicy Lucy$16.00
2/3lb patty stuffed with American cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
Swiss Mushroom Burger$13.00
Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
Habanero Inferno Burger$13.00
Jalapeño, hot sauce, habanero cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
Cheese Burger$12.00
Classic! American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce
Shakes$5.50
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

22207 Michigan Ave

Dearborn MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
