Famous Original J's Pizza

Authentic NYC-style slice shop on the corner of 26th Ave. and Welton Street.
Patio seating at The 715 Club.
From the team behind Rosenberg's Bagels and Delicatessen.

PIZZA

715 E 26th Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (940 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Pie$25.00
Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Shredded Mozzarella, Red Sauce
Margherita Pie$25.00
Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Red Sauce
Garlic Knots - 12 pc$7.50
Served with Marinara Sauce
Meat Lovers Pie$25.00
Pepperoni, Polidori Sausage, Taylor Ham, Shredded Mozzarella, Red Sauce
Garlic Knots - 6 pc$4.00
Served with Marinara Sauce
Pepperoni Pie$22.50
East Coast Classic Pie, Pepperoni, Shredded Mozzarella, Red Sauce
Side of Marinara$0.50
Large Salad$13.00
Altius Farms Lettuce, Shredded Mozzarella, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Garlic Knot Croutons, Italian Dressing
Cheese Pie$20.00
East Coast Classic Pie, Shredded Mozzarella, Red Sauce
BYO Pie$20.00
Comes with Shredded Mozzarella and Red or White Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

715 E 26th Ave

Denver CO

Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

