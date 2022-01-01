Go
Toast

Fan-Fan

Fan-Fan features delicious and healthy Chinese and Asian fusion food and hopes to transform the culinary experience on UCSD campus with a warm and friendly environment for everyone to call their home away from home.

9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Egg Custard Bun (2Pcs)$3.99
Popular Dim Sum.
1 Entree + Side$7.99
Excluded Chef's Signature
(*Choose from The Woks & Grains menu*)
Sweet Mango Green Tea (Cold) - 16 Oz.$3.75
Fan Fan Signature Lobster Tail (1Pc)$12.99
Tender and tasty. You'll love the garlic sauce over the well-spiced lobster.
2 Entrees + Side$9.99
Excluded Chef's Signature
(*Choose from The Woks & Grains menu*)
3 Entrees + Side$12.99
Excluded Chef's Signature
(*Choose from The Woks & Grains menu*)
Signature Milk Tea (Cold) - 16 Oz.$4.50
Xiao Long Bao (6pcs)$7.99
Traditional Shanghainese soup dumpling with minced pork
Contains: Gluten & Soy
See full menu

Location

9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125

La Jolla CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Uncle Italian

No reviews yet

DETROIT-STYLE PIZZA. BEER. SLUSH. WARM WELCOMES.

Showa Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Bowl - UCSD

No reviews yet

The original create-your-own superfood cafe. We are about good vibes, great bowls, and even better people.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston