Fan Tang

Authentic Hunan Chinese food deliciously delivered!

NOODLES

360 Corporate Dr N • $$

Avg 4.6 (27 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Potato and Carrot Salad$4.75
炝拌土豆丝 - Finely shredded potato and carrot with pepper, tossed in spicy and sour dressing.
Hunan Sizzling Kurobuta Pork Bowl$12.25
农家小炒肉盖码饭 - Sliced Kurobuta pork sizzled with peppers and garlic, served over a Bowl of Jasmine Rice. A wildly popular Hunan dish!
Ginger Chicken Noodle Bowl$12.25
老姜炒鸡盖码面 - Free range antibiotic-free chicken stir-fried with ginger and wood ear mushrooms, served w/ noodle and fresh green.
Spicy Shrimp and Pork Wonton (7 pc)$8.50
红油抄手 - Shrimp, chives and pork wontons in house spicy sauce.
Mei Cai Pork Belly Bowl$13.75
梅菜蒸肉盖码饭 - Pork belly slow cooked with house chili sauce and Mei Cai, a dry pickled mustard with rich aroma from southern China, served with pan seared green pepper and rice.
Spicy Chicken Bites$8.75
劲辣鸡块 - Same tasty crispy chicken bites but only hotter.
Shrimp Wonton Soup (7 pc)$9.75
秘制高汤馄饨 - Shrimp, Pork and Chives Wonton with Goji berry, Seaweed and Bok Choy in Bone Broth.
Crispy Chicken Bites$8.75
香酥鸡块 - All natural cage free chicken thigh diced and panko breaded before deep fried to perfection, best with spicy katsu sauce or deep roasted sesame sauce.
Beef Mala Tang Soup$12.50
牛肉麻辣烫 - A Chinese hot & spicy street food with braised beef, Enoki mushroom, fried chicken bites, vegetables and glass noodle in bone broth.
Country Style Shrimp Fried Rice$12.50
农家虾仁炒饭 - A classic fried rice with shrimp, cage free eggs and green onions.
360 Corporate Dr N

Tukwila WA

