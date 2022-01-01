Go
Frankie & Fanucci's

Frankie & Fanucci's cranks out authentic, thin-crust pizza out of an old school, wood-burning oven. Voted Best of Westchester for 6 years!

301 Mamaroneck Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pear Salad$13.95
greens, candied walnuts, pear vinaigrette
Meal Deal$27.95
Garlic Bread, Caesar or Tuscan Salad, and a Large Margherita Pizza (toppings additional).
Rigatoni Spicy Sausage$19.95
creamy pomodoro, peas, fresh brooklyn ricotta
Personal Margherita$14.95
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
Di Casa Salad$12.95
greens, radicchio, radish, celery, tomatoes, olives, chickpeas, shaved red onions, croutons
Large Margherita$21.95
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
Penne Vodka$17.95
pink cream sauce
Meatballs & Ricotta$9.95
beef and veal meatballs, Brooklyn fresh ricotta, pomodoro sauce
Chicken Parm$21.95
served with rigatoni pomodoro
Caesar Salad$12.95
romaine, croutons, shaved parmigiano
Location

301 Mamaroneck Ave

Mamaroneck NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Sedona Taphouse

No reviews yet

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

Piccolo Mulino Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

A hitting gem in mamaroneck for 24 years, and still going strong with a big all season back patio, great food, great wines & cocktails, awesome friendships.

Baby Duke's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Times

SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill

No reviews yet

SUPERBOWL 56 TRAYS TO GO!!!
ALL TRAYS ARE FOR PICK UP ONLY,
MUST BE PICKED UP BY 5PM on SUNDAY 2/13.
PLEASE SCHEDULE FOR DESIRED PICKUP TIME UPON ORDERING.

