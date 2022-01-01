Go
Toast

Fannie's Supper Club & Motel

Come in and enjoy!

W3741 US HWY 10

No reviews yet

Location

W3741 US HWY 10

Neillsville WI

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Coffee Cabin Espresso

No reviews yet

It's taken us a while, but we're so excited to have the new Spencer location open! We look forward to serving you!

MoJo's Pasta House and Cajun Cook Shack

No reviews yet

MoJo's is a family-owned Marshfield, WI original! We are a fast-casual restaurant offering a unique and inviting experience coupled with Scratch-Made Food and Wild Caught, Additive free Seafood from responsible, traceable sources.

Coffee Cabin Espresso

No reviews yet

We look forward to serving you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston