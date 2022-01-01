FannohFlavor
Fannoh’s Flavor was born from heart, culture and passion. We will be well respected for our food taste, quality customer service and for bringing great recognition to West-African taste and culture. Impeccable food and customer satisfaction are our primary objectives.
Our management has over 15 years of experience combined in the service industry including the food, catering, wedding planning, marketing and promotions, event planning, entertainment and restaurant arenas.
1255 Ne 201st Ter
Location
1255 Ne 201st Ter
Miami FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
