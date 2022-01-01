Fantes Coffee
Fante's Coffee
We roast our coffee fresh in house every week. We are a neighborhood gathering place where work gets done, people connect, and life is celebrated. "We Are Passionate About Quality And Community"
2501 Grinstead Drive
2501 Grinstead Drive
Louisville KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bristol Bar and Grille
A Louisville Original and local favorite. Three-area locations with on premise banquet rooms and off premise catering facility. Lunch and dinner daily with a Best of Louisville award winning Sunday brunch, full bar service with an excellent choice of wines by the glass or bottle. Kentucky Proud menu options and our world famous Bristol green chili wontons. Member of Kentucky Restaurant Association, Louisville Originals and The Urban Bourbon Trail (downtown only). Proud supporter of the Louisville Arts scene.
Fork & Barrel
Upscale refined American with a focus on local ingredients and southern hospitality.
Le Moo
Come in and enjoy!