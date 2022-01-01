Go
Far East Pizza Co.

1500 N Greenville Ave #110

Popular Items

Far East Veggie spectacular$13.00
Far East Pesto, Roasted Paneer, Roasted Cauliflower,
Red Onions, Cremini Mushrooms, Pear Tomatoes, & Thai Basil
Butter Paneer Masala Pizza$12.00
Ancient Indian spices, creamy yellow paneer sauce, mozzarella, & Fresh Thai Basil
Butter Chicken Pizza$12.00
Ancient Indian spices, creamy yellow chicken sauce, mozzarella, & Fresh Thai Basil
Tikka Tok Pasta$15.00
Mild South Eastern Indian Curry with Bold Chunks of Roasted Chicken, Cremini Mushrooms, and Spinach Tossed in Rigatoni Pasta
Far East Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped Romain Lettuce, Shaved Asiago, Naan Crotons, House Made Creamy Caesar Dressing with a hint of Turmeric
Beef Sausage & Beef Pepperoni$13.00
Far East Roasted Tomato Sauce, Beef Sausage, Beef Pepperoni, mozzarella, & Fresh Thai Basil
Pasta Primadonna$15.00
Red Bell Peppers, Baby Spinach, Roasted Garlic,
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Onions, Cremini Mushrooms, Pear Tomatoes, Thai Basil & Asiago Cheese
Tikka Tikka Time Pizza$12.00
Mild South Eastern Indian Curry with Bold Chunks of Roasted Chicken topped with Mozzarella,
Build Your Own Pizza$9.00
Comes with Shredded Mozzarella & Choose Your Sauce
Location

1500 N Greenville Ave #110

Richardson TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
