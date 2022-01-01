Far Out Ice Cream
We hope you love it!
419 Harvard St
Popular Items
Location
419 Harvard St
Brookline MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Draft
We are neighborhood bar that serves up great food, great drink and great times. Come see why The Draft has become a favorite in the area among sutdents, visitors and locals.
We have something happening every night as well as an in-house musician appearing every night from 11 pm to 2 am.
Come by and see us once and you'll be sure to come back again!
Pho Express
Best Pho in Boston
Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
A neighborhood staple for freshly prepared, comforting food.
Oppa Sushi
Korean Japanese Sushi Place!!!