Far Out Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Vanilla Kookaberry
A whole pint full of our delicious Kookaberry (Blueberry, Raspberry, and Strawberry) and premium vanilla ice cream!
For the most delicious results, let it thaw for 5-10 minutes.
Drip Coffee
These beans are fresh! Roasted weekly from Nightshift Brewery/Roasters in Chelsea, MA.
Try the Far Out blend. It is our incredible signature blend which features notes of Chocolate, Brown Sugar, Blueberry, and Cherry.
It's pretty darn good!
Hot Choccy$4.75
Boston's best hot chocolate. Nuff said.
You have to try it!
Vanilla Strawberry
A whole pint full of our delicious Strawberry and premium vanilla ice cream!
For the most delicious results, let it thaw for 5-10 minutes.
Latte
Made using our delicious custom Far Out blend!
Ice Cream
New Zealand style ice cream is an out of this world combination of fruit and premium ice cream blended together in a special machine from New Zealand. If you like ice cream you will love this.
Mix as many fruits as you would like to create your own CUSTOM mix!
Vanilla Blueberry
A whole pint full of our delicious Blueberry and premium vanilla ice cream!
For the most delicious results, let it thaw for 5-10 minutes.
Flat White$3.85
A NZ specialty! Espresso based drink with a small amount of steamed milk and a thin layer of microfoam.
Blendie
Cappuccino
Made using our custom Far Out blend!
419 Harvard St

Brookline MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
