Far Rockaway restaurants you'll love
Far Rockaway's top cuisines
Must-try Far Rockaway restaurants
More about Tacoway Beach
Tacoway Beach
302 Beach 87th street, Rockaway Beach
|Popular items
|ELOTE!
|$4.59
LIMITED TIME ONLY!
Roasted Corn with queso, crema, chile, lime.
|Black Bean Cheese & Sweet Plantain Tacos
|$9.64
2 Black Bean Cheese w/ Sweet Plantain Tacos . Guacamole. Radish. Cilantro. Lime.
|Fresh Watermelon Juice
|$4.59
Fresh watermelon juice.
More about Rockaway Roasters
SMOOTHIES
Rockaway Roasters
9206 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Far Rockaway
|Popular items
|Avocado Bowl
|$11.50
A blend of avocado, kale, spinach, mango, bananas, and almond milk topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, hemp granola, coconut flakes, chia seeds, and a drizzle of honey.
|Acai Bowl
|$11.50
Frozen acai blended with bananas, blueberries, and almond milk topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, hemp granola, and coconut flakes. Drizzled with honey.
|Avocado Toast
|$6.00
1/2 Avocado on a sprouted sourdough bread with green onions, avocado salsa, and feta cheese.
More about Kimo’s Kitchen
Kimo’s Kitchen
92-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Far Rockaway
|Popular items
|Grilled Zaatar Pita
|$1.00
Zaatar pita is not just pita, it’s pita spices with herbs & olive oil and has a lovely bittery, lemony, nutty, flavor, to it.
|Triple Chocolate Brownie
|$4.50
One of the best brownies you will have. Super thick with a triple chocolate punch.
|Pita
|$7.50
Your choice of Pita or Wrap, with up to three toppings included and the option to make it a deluxe, with fries.
More about Bungalow Bar & Restaurant
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Bungalow Bar & Restaurant
377 Beach 92nd St, Far Rockaway
More about Tacos Y Mas - Rockaway
Tacos Y Mas - Rockaway
1831 Mott Ave, Far Rockaway