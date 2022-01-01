Far Rockaway restaurants you'll love

Go
Far Rockaway restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Far Rockaway

Far Rockaway's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Hummus
Mediterranean
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Far Rockaway restaurants

Tacoway Beach image

 

Tacoway Beach

302 Beach 87th street, Rockaway Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ELOTE!$4.59
LIMITED TIME ONLY!
Roasted Corn with queso, crema, chile, lime.
Black Bean Cheese & Sweet Plantain Tacos$9.64
2 Black Bean Cheese w/ Sweet Plantain Tacos . Guacamole. Radish. Cilantro. Lime.
Fresh Watermelon Juice$4.59
Fresh watermelon juice.
More about Tacoway Beach
Rockaway Roasters image

SMOOTHIES

Rockaway Roasters

9206 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Far Rockaway

Avg 4.6 (389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avocado Bowl$11.50
A blend of avocado, kale, spinach, mango, bananas, and almond milk topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, hemp granola, coconut flakes, chia seeds, and a drizzle of honey.
Acai Bowl$11.50
Frozen acai blended with bananas, blueberries, and almond milk topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, hemp granola, and coconut flakes. Drizzled with honey.
Avocado Toast$6.00
1/2 Avocado on a sprouted sourdough bread with green onions, avocado salsa, and feta cheese.
More about Rockaway Roasters
Kimo’s Kitchen image

 

Kimo’s Kitchen

92-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Far Rockaway

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Zaatar Pita$1.00
Zaatar pita is not just pita, it’s pita spices with herbs & olive oil and has a lovely bittery, lemony, nutty, flavor, to it.
Triple Chocolate Brownie$4.50
One of the best brownies you will have. Super thick with a triple chocolate punch.
Pita$7.50
Your choice of Pita or Wrap, with up to three toppings included and the option to make it a deluxe, with fries.
More about Kimo’s Kitchen
Bungalow Bar & Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Bungalow Bar & Restaurant

377 Beach 92nd St, Far Rockaway

Avg 4 (67 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bungalow Bar & Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos Y Mas - Rockaway

1831 Mott Ave, Far Rockaway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tacos Y Mas - Rockaway
Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Far Rockaway to explore

Seaside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Far Rockaway to explore

Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (440 restaurants)

Long Beach

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cedarhurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Jamaica

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Lynbrook

No reviews yet

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Springfield Gardens

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston