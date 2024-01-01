Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Far Rockaway

Far Rockaway restaurants
Far Rockaway restaurants that serve calamari

Adrienne's

25 Van Brunt Road, Broad Channel

Takeout
Crispy Calamari$18.00
Little Fishes Arrabiata Sauce, Aioli
Thai Rock - 375 Beach 92nd Street

375 Beach 92nd Street, Rockaway Beach

TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$15.00
Deep fried with a sweet chili sauce
