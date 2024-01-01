Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Far Rockaway
/
Far Rockaway
/
Calamari
Far Rockaway restaurants that serve calamari
Adrienne's
25 Van Brunt Road, Broad Channel
No reviews yet
Crispy Calamari
$18.00
Little Fishes Arrabiata Sauce, Aioli
More about Adrienne's
Thai Rock - 375 Beach 92nd Street
375 Beach 92nd Street, Rockaway Beach
No reviews yet
Calamari
$15.00
Deep fried with a sweet chili sauce
More about Thai Rock - 375 Beach 92nd Street
