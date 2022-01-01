Go
We are a Foodtruck on 29th and Johnson until we can transform into a restaurant. Stop by and check us out!

HAMBURGERS

2900 Johnson Street NE

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich$13.00
Two Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. Mustard Slaw, House Made Pickles, and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
Smashed Fingerling Potatoes$8.00
Smashed Fingerling Potatoes that have been lightly fried. Tossed in a Peruvian-inspired Aji Amarillo sauce. Queso Fresco garnish and dairy in the sauce
BBQ Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich$11.00
8 Oz of Smoked Pulled Pork, tossed with BP Black Pepper BBQ Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. House-made Pickled Cabbage and Cucumbers and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
Poblano Mac N Cheese$8.00
Cavatappi Noodles tossed with a sauce made from three kinds of cheese and Roasted Poblano Peppers. 12 oz portion.
Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich$12.00
2 Fried Chicken Tenders, Dukes Mayo, Coleslaw, Mustard Pickles, Brioche Bun.
Paczki$3.00
Pronounced Poonch-Key. A Polish Donut that has no hole and is filled. This version contains Raspberry Jam. Glazed and Powdered Sugar.
Birria de Res Taco$5.25
A Beef Taco on a 6' Nixta Heirloom Corn Tortilla. Stewed in our House-Made Adobo. Served with Cilantro, Onion, and our Salsa Roja. Tortilla dipped into Chili Beef Fat.
Broccoli and Avocado Salad$7.00
Broccoli and Sliced Avocado. Dressed in a Lime-Crema Dressing. Garnished with Pickled Onions, Cilantro and Sunflower Seeds.
Waffle Fries$4.00
Deep-Fried Potato Waffle Fries. (Cross-Contamination with Gluten in Deep Fryer.)
Raspberry Pączki$3.50
A Raspberry Filled Polish Donut. Glazed with Sugar.
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2900 Johnson Street NE

Minneapolis MN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
