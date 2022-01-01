Fargo restaurants you'll love

Fargo restaurants
Toast
  • Fargo

Fargo's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Fargo restaurants

Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café image

 

Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café

13 8th S St, Fargo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quiche Lorraine$5.75
Caramelized onions, bacon and Swiss cheese in a buttery crust and a velvety egg custard.
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich$9.75
Caramelized onion, Swiss cheese, arugula, and red pepper aioli on a hoagie roll. Served with potato chips. Sub cottage cheese or fresh fruit for $1.
Side Green Salad (GF/V)$3.75
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion. Please indicate lemon vinaigrette OR balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café
Luna Fargo image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Luna Fargo

1545 University Drive S, Fargo

Avg 4.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$14.00
manchego, lemon sweet & sour
Seared Alaskan Cod$14.00
bagna cauda, brussel sprout, radish
Arugula & Radicchio$10.00
fig mostarda, St. Pete's blue, pecans, pomegranate, balsamic dressing
v gf
More about Luna Fargo
Herd & Horns image

 

Herd & Horns

1414 12th Ave N Ste F, Fargo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Large (14)$16.99
Fourteen (14) boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
Club Sandwich$12.99
Traditional club sandwich with ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato topped with garlic aioli and served on toasted sourdough bread.
Pizza Rolls$11.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, marinara and melted mozzarella cheese ina crispy egg roll wrapper. Served with a side of marinara.
More about Herd & Horns
Brew Bird image

 

Brew Bird

30 University Dr. N., Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BUFF BIRD$10.29
CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST, DIPPED IN HOUSE BUFFALO SAUCE, BACON, TOMATO, BLUE BIRD SLAW (CABBAGE, CELERY, CARROTS, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES) TOPPED WITH A BLUE CHEESE RANCH VINAIGRETTE
THE CLASSIC$8.89
CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST / LETTUCE / TOMATO / COMEBACK SAUCE / HOUSE BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES
FARGO HOT$8.99
LIKE NASHVILLE HOT BUT WITH A FARGO FLARE / CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST DIPPED IN OFF THE DECK & HOUSE HOT SAUCE, WHITE BBQ SAUCE & HOUSE PICKLES
*disclosure: spicy and not meant for Scandanavians
More about Brew Bird
BG pic

PIZZA • TAPAS

Blackbirdwoodfire

206 Broadway N, Fargo

Avg 4.6 (803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SAUSAGE APPLE$16.00
BLUE CRUSH$16.00
More about Blackbirdwoodfire
Boiler Room image

 

Boiler Room

210 Broadway Suite 90, Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wings$13.00
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo, House BBQ, or Honey Sriracha.
Side Fries$3.00
More about Boiler Room
Brew Bites image

 

Brew Bites

1213 NP Ave Suite 101, Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Charcuertie Appetizer$35.00
More about Brew Bites
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon image

 

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

1776 45th St S, Fargo

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Front Street Taproom image

 

Front Street Taproom

614 Main Ave Fargo, Fargo

Avg 4.8 (490 reviews)
Takeout
More about Front Street Taproom
701 Eatery image

 

701 Eatery

701 N. University, Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about 701 Eatery
The Shack on Broadway image

FRENCH FRIES

The Shack on Broadway

3215 Broadway N, Fargo

Avg 4.7 (447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg's Benedict$10.00
2 eggs, with canadian bacon on an english muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns
Caramel Roll$5.25
No more than 4 will be allowed on To Go Orders and while supplies last
Please call for special orders at least 3 days in advance
Cinnamon Roll$5.25
Limited to Quantities on hand
More about The Shack on Broadway
Restaurant banner

 

Toasted Frog - Fargo

305 Broadway N., Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Toasted Frog - Fargo
Kringen Kafé image

 

Kringen Kafé

722 2nd Avenue North, Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Kringen Kafé
Plaza Azteca image

 

Plaza Azteca

5505 28th Ave S, Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Plaza Azteca

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fargo

Cheeseburgers

More near Fargo to explore

Bismarck

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Battle Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Moorhead

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

East Grand Forks

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

No reviews yet

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Albertville

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

