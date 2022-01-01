Fargo restaurants you'll love
Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café
13 8th S St, Fargo
|Popular items
|Quiche Lorraine
|$5.75
Caramelized onions, bacon and Swiss cheese in a buttery crust and a velvety egg custard.
|Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
|$9.75
Caramelized onion, Swiss cheese, arugula, and red pepper aioli on a hoagie roll. Served with potato chips. Sub cottage cheese or fresh fruit for $1.
|Side Green Salad (GF/V)
|$3.75
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion. Please indicate lemon vinaigrette OR balsamic vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Luna Fargo
1545 University Drive S, Fargo
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$14.00
manchego, lemon sweet & sour
|Seared Alaskan Cod
|$14.00
bagna cauda, brussel sprout, radish
|Arugula & Radicchio
|$10.00
fig mostarda, St. Pete's blue, pecans, pomegranate, balsamic dressing
v gf
Herd & Horns
1414 12th Ave N Ste F, Fargo
|Popular items
|Boneless Large (14)
|$16.99
Fourteen (14) boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
|Club Sandwich
|$12.99
Traditional club sandwich with ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato topped with garlic aioli and served on toasted sourdough bread.
|Pizza Rolls
|$11.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, marinara and melted mozzarella cheese ina crispy egg roll wrapper. Served with a side of marinara.
Brew Bird
30 University Dr. N., Fargo
|Popular items
|BUFF BIRD
|$10.29
CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST, DIPPED IN HOUSE BUFFALO SAUCE, BACON, TOMATO, BLUE BIRD SLAW (CABBAGE, CELERY, CARROTS, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES) TOPPED WITH A BLUE CHEESE RANCH VINAIGRETTE
|THE CLASSIC
|$8.89
CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST / LETTUCE / TOMATO / COMEBACK SAUCE / HOUSE BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES
|FARGO HOT
|$8.99
LIKE NASHVILLE HOT BUT WITH A FARGO FLARE / CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST DIPPED IN OFF THE DECK & HOUSE HOT SAUCE, WHITE BBQ SAUCE & HOUSE PICKLES
*disclosure: spicy and not meant for Scandanavians
PIZZA • TAPAS
Blackbirdwoodfire
206 Broadway N, Fargo
|Popular items
|SAUSAGE APPLE
|$16.00
|BLUE CRUSH
|$16.00
Boiler Room
210 Broadway Suite 90, Fargo
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$13.00
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo, House BBQ, or Honey Sriracha.
|Side Fries
|$3.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Shack on Broadway
3215 Broadway N, Fargo
|Popular items
|Egg's Benedict
|$10.00
2 eggs, with canadian bacon on an english muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns
|Caramel Roll
|$5.25
No more than 4 will be allowed on To Go Orders and while supplies last
Please call for special orders at least 3 days in advance
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.25
Limited to Quantities on hand
Kringen Kafé
722 2nd Avenue North, Fargo
Plaza Azteca
5505 28th Ave S, Fargo