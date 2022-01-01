Fargo American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Fargo
More about Luna Fargo
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Luna Fargo
1545 University Drive S, Fargo
|Popular items
|Blue Corn Gnocchi
|$13.00
Citrus, Wild Mushroom, Parmesan
v
|Seared Alaskan Cod
|$14.00
bagna cauda, brussel sprout, radish
|Soup 2
Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato
v+ gf
More about Herd & Horns
Herd & Horns
1414 12th Ave N Ste F, Fargo
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$12.99
Sliced prime rib served Philly style on a hoagie with Swiss cheese, peppers and mushrooms
|Pizza Rolls
|$11.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, marinara and melted mozzarella cheese ina crispy egg roll wrapper. Served with a side of marinara.
|H&H Burger
|$14.99
Two fresh NDSU premium ground beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and H&H sauce.
More about Brew Bird
Brew Bird
30 University Dr. N., Fargo
|Popular items
|BUFF BIRD
|$10.29
CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST, DIPPED IN HOUSE BUFFALO SAUCE, BACON, TOMATO, BLUE BIRD SLAW (CABBAGE, CELERY, CARROTS, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES) TOPPED WITH A BLUE CHEESE RANCH VINAIGRETTE
|THE CLASSIC
|$8.89
CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST / LETTUCE / TOMATO / COMEBACK SAUCE / HOUSE BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES
|FARGO HOT
|$8.99
LIKE NASHVILLE HOT BUT WITH A FARGO FLARE / CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST DIPPED IN OFF THE DECK & HOUSE HOT SAUCE, WHITE BBQ SAUCE & HOUSE PICKLES
*disclosure: spicy and not meant for Scandanavians
More about Boiler Room
Boiler Room
210 Broadway Suite 90, Fargo
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$13.00
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo, House BBQ, or Honey Sriracha.
|Side Fries
|$3.00
More about The Shack on Broadway
FRENCH FRIES
The Shack on Broadway
3215 Broadway N, Fargo
|Popular items
|Egg's Benedict
|$10.00
2 eggs, with canadian bacon on an english muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns
|Caramel Roll
|$5.25
No more than 4 will be allowed on To Go Orders and while supplies last
Please call for special orders at least 3 days in advance
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.25
Limited to Quantities on hand