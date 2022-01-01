Fargo American restaurants you'll love

Fargo restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Fargo

Luna Fargo image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Luna Fargo

1545 University Drive S, Fargo

Avg 4.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Blue Corn Gnocchi$13.00
Citrus, Wild Mushroom, Parmesan
v
Seared Alaskan Cod$14.00
bagna cauda, brussel sprout, radish
Soup 2
Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato
v+ gf
More about Luna Fargo
Herd & Horns image

 

Herd & Horns

1414 12th Ave N Ste F, Fargo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$12.99
Sliced prime rib served Philly style on a hoagie with Swiss cheese, peppers and mushrooms
Pizza Rolls$11.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, marinara and melted mozzarella cheese ina crispy egg roll wrapper. Served with a side of marinara.
H&H Burger$14.99
Two fresh NDSU premium ground beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and H&H sauce.
More about Herd & Horns
Brew Bird image

 

Brew Bird

30 University Dr. N., Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BUFF BIRD$10.29
CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST, DIPPED IN HOUSE BUFFALO SAUCE, BACON, TOMATO, BLUE BIRD SLAW (CABBAGE, CELERY, CARROTS, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES) TOPPED WITH A BLUE CHEESE RANCH VINAIGRETTE
THE CLASSIC$8.89
CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST / LETTUCE / TOMATO / COMEBACK SAUCE / HOUSE BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES
FARGO HOT$8.99
LIKE NASHVILLE HOT BUT WITH A FARGO FLARE / CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST DIPPED IN OFF THE DECK & HOUSE HOT SAUCE, WHITE BBQ SAUCE & HOUSE PICKLES
*disclosure: spicy and not meant for Scandanavians
More about Brew Bird
Boiler Room image

 

Boiler Room

210 Broadway Suite 90, Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wings$13.00
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo, House BBQ, or Honey Sriracha.
Side Fries$3.00
More about Boiler Room
Brew Bites image

 

Brew Bites

1213 NP Ave Suite 101, Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Charcuertie Appetizer$35.00
More about Brew Bites
701 Eatery image

 

701 Eatery

701 N. University, Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about 701 Eatery
The Shack on Broadway image

FRENCH FRIES

The Shack on Broadway

3215 Broadway N, Fargo

Avg 4.7 (447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg's Benedict$10.00
2 eggs, with canadian bacon on an english muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns
Caramel Roll$5.25
No more than 4 will be allowed on To Go Orders and while supplies last
Please call for special orders at least 3 days in advance
Cinnamon Roll$5.25
Limited to Quantities on hand
More about The Shack on Broadway
Restaurant banner

 

Toasted Frog - Fargo

305 Broadway N., Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Toasted Frog - Fargo

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fargo

Cheeseburgers

