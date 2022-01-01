Fargo bars & lounges you'll love
Luna Fargo
1545 University Drive S, Fargo
|Blue Corn Gnocchi
|$13.00
Citrus, Wild Mushroom, Parmesan
|Seared Alaskan Cod
|$14.00
bagna cauda, brussel sprout, radish
|Soup 2
Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato
Herd & Horns
1414 12th Ave N Ste F, Fargo
|Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$12.99
Sliced prime rib served Philly style on a hoagie with Swiss cheese, peppers and mushrooms
|Pizza Rolls
|$11.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, marinara and melted mozzarella cheese ina crispy egg roll wrapper. Served with a side of marinara.
|H&H Burger
|$14.99
Two fresh NDSU premium ground beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and H&H sauce.
Boiler Room
210 Broadway Suite 90, Fargo
|Boneless Wings
|$13.00
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo, House BBQ, or Honey Sriracha.
|Side Fries
|$3.00