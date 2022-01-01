Fargo bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Fargo

Luna Fargo image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Luna Fargo

1545 University Drive S, Fargo

Avg 4.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Blue Corn Gnocchi$13.00
Citrus, Wild Mushroom, Parmesan
v
Seared Alaskan Cod$14.00
bagna cauda, brussel sprout, radish
Soup 2
Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato
v+ gf
Luna Fargo
Herd & Horns image

 

Herd & Horns

1414 12th Ave N Ste F, Fargo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$12.99
Sliced prime rib served Philly style on a hoagie with Swiss cheese, peppers and mushrooms
Pizza Rolls$11.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, marinara and melted mozzarella cheese ina crispy egg roll wrapper. Served with a side of marinara.
H&H Burger$14.99
Two fresh NDSU premium ground beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and H&H sauce.
Herd & Horns
Boiler Room image

 

Boiler Room

210 Broadway Suite 90, Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wings$13.00
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo, House BBQ, or Honey Sriracha.
Side Fries$3.00
Boiler Room
Front Street Taproom image

 

Front Street Taproom

614 Main Ave Fargo, Fargo

Avg 4.8 (490 reviews)
Takeout
Front Street Taproom
701 Eatery image

 

701 Eatery

701 N. University, Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
701 Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

Toasted Frog - Fargo

305 Broadway N., Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Toasted Frog - Fargo

