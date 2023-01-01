Burritos in Fargo
Puerto Vallarta - 4323 45th Street Suite 101
4323 45th Street Suite 101, fargo
|Vallarta* Burritos
|$14.00
10" flour tortilla with your choice of meat, sautéed onions and bell peppers covered with chipotle sauce, crema fresca and pico de gallo with a side of rice
|Blanco Supreme Burritos
|$13.00
8" flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat (chicken or beef) covered with cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and crema fresca. Served with rice and beans