Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Fargo

Go
Fargo restaurants
Toast

Fargo restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Puerto Vallarta - 4323 45th Street Suite 101

4323 45th Street Suite 101, fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vallarta* Burritos$14.00
10" flour tortilla with your choice of meat, sautéed onions and bell peppers covered with chipotle sauce, crema fresca and pico de gallo with a side of rice
Blanco Supreme Burritos$13.00
8" flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat (chicken or beef) covered with cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and crema fresca. Served with rice and beans
More about Puerto Vallarta - 4323 45th Street Suite 101
Main pic

 

Marge's Diner - Marge’s Diner

220 Broadway, Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
More about Marge's Diner - Marge’s Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Fargo

Scallops

Curry Chicken

Curry

Fried Pickles

Patty Melts

Chili

Cookies

Meatloaf

Map

More near Fargo to explore

Bismarck

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

No reviews yet

Moorhead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Battle Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

East Grand Forks

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Bismarck

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Minot

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Sioux Falls

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (253 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston