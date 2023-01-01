Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Fargo

Go
Fargo restaurants
Toast

Fargo restaurants that serve ceviche

Consumer pic

 

Wasabi Sushi & Asian Grill -

560 2nd Ave N Suite B, Fargo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche$11.00
Mixed seafood served in our own ceviche style.
More about Wasabi Sushi & Asian Grill -
Main pic

 

Poke Bowl Fargo - 560 2nd Avenue N Suite A

560 2nd Avenue N Suite A, Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche$11.00
More about Poke Bowl Fargo - 560 2nd Avenue N Suite A

Browse other tasty dishes in Fargo

Cinnamon Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Miso Soup

Croissants

Cappuccino

Cookies

Salmon

Map

More near Fargo to explore

Bismarck

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

No reviews yet

Moorhead

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Battle Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

East Grand Forks

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Bismarck

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Minot

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Sioux Falls

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1015 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (143 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston