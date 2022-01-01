Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken nuggets in
Fargo
/
Fargo
/
Chicken Nuggets
Fargo restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
The Boiler Room
210 Broadway Suite 90, Fargo
No reviews yet
K- Chicken Nuggets
$6.00
5 boneless wings with choice of side and dipping sauce
More about The Boiler Room
FRENCH FRIES
The Shack on Broadway
3215 Broadway N, Fargo
Avg 4.7
(447 reviews)
Kids Chicken Nuggets
$4.50
served with french fries
More about The Shack on Broadway
