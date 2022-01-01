Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken nuggets in Fargo

Go
Fargo restaurants
Toast

Fargo restaurants that serve chicken nuggets

Boiler Room image

 

The Boiler Room

210 Broadway Suite 90, Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
K- Chicken Nuggets$6.00
5 boneless wings with choice of side and dipping sauce
More about The Boiler Room
The Shack on Broadway image

FRENCH FRIES

The Shack on Broadway

3215 Broadway N, Fargo

Avg 4.7 (447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Nuggets$4.50
served with french fries
More about The Shack on Broadway

Browse other tasty dishes in Fargo

Salmon

Curry Chicken

Chicken Parmesan

Cake

Caesar Salad

Bulgogi

Miso Soup

French Toast

Map

More near Fargo to explore

Bismarck

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

No reviews yet

Moorhead

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Battle Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

East Grand Forks

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Bismarck

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Minot

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Sioux Falls

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston