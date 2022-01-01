Chicken sandwiches in Fargo
Fargo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Herd & Horns
1414 12th Ave N Ste F, Fargo
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon, tomato, Swiss cheese and lettuce. Served with garlic aioli on a toasted ciabatta bun
The Shack on Broadway
3215 Broadway N, Fargo
|Chicken Tender Melt Sandwich
|$10.50
Tender, breaded chicken breast with tomatoes and cheese on grilled Texas toast. Served with side choice.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.75
Breaded or Grilled chicken breast, served on a bun with lettuce and mayo. Served with side choice.