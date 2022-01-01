Chicken tenders in Fargo
Fargo restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Herd & Horns
1414 12th Ave N Ste F, Fargo
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$7.99
Two chicken strips, French fries, and your choice of dipping sauce. Kids 12 and under, please
|Chicken Strips
|$13.99
Four chicken strips served with French fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
The Shack on Broadway
3215 Broadway N, Fargo
|Senior Chicken Strips
|$7.50
2 chicken strips with dipping sauce and 1 side choice
|Chicken Tender Melt Sandwich
|$10.50
Tender, breaded chicken breast with tomatoes and cheese on grilled Texas toast. Served with side choice.
|Chicken Strips
|$11.25
3 chicken strips served with 2 side choices and your choice of dipping sauce