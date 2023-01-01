Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Fargo

Fargo restaurants
Fargo restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Nichole's Fine Pastry & Cafe

13 8th S St, Fargo

Takeout
Chicken Bacon Wrap$9.00
Chicken, tomato, dill herbed dressing and arugula in a spinach wrap.
Herd & Horns image

 

Herd & Horns

1414 12th Ave N Ste F, Fargo

Takeout
WRAP Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.50
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and creamy ranch dressing served in a flour tortilla
WRAP Buffalo Chicken$13.99
Grilled chicken tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce with romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese, served in a flour tortilla.
WRAP Chicken Caesar$13.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, and parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing and served in a flour tortilla.
