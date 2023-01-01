Chicken wraps in Fargo
Nichole's Fine Pastry & Cafe
13 8th S St, Fargo
|Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$9.00
Chicken, tomato, dill herbed dressing and arugula in a spinach wrap.
Herd & Horns
1414 12th Ave N Ste F, Fargo
|WRAP Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$14.50
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and creamy ranch dressing served in a flour tortilla
|WRAP Buffalo Chicken
|$13.99
Grilled chicken tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce with romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese, served in a flour tortilla.
|WRAP Chicken Caesar
|$13.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, and parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing and served in a flour tortilla.