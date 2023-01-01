Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Fargo
/
Fargo
/
French Fries
Fargo restaurants that serve french fries
Brew Bird - 30 University Dr. N.
30 University Dr. N., Fargo
No reviews yet
French FRIES
$2.89
LIGHTLY SEASONED (V, GF, DF)
More about Brew Bird - 30 University Dr. N.
FRENCH FRIES
The Shack on Broadway
3215 Broadway N, Fargo
Avg 4.7
(447 reviews)
French Fries
$3.50
More about The Shack on Broadway
Browse other tasty dishes in Fargo
Fried Pickles
Country Fried Steaks
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Salad
Steak Sandwiches
Hot Chocolate
Chicken Wraps
Jalapeno Poppers
More near Fargo to explore
Bismarck
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Grand Forks
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
No reviews yet
Moorhead
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Elk River
No reviews yet
Battle Lake
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Becker
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
East Grand Forks
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Albertville
Avg 4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Grand Forks
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Bismarck
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(426 restaurants)
Duluth
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Minot
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Sioux Falls
Avg 4.7
(24 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(247 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(278 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1172 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(312 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(352 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston