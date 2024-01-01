Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Fargo

Go
Fargo restaurants
Toast

Fargo restaurants that serve fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Wasabi Sushi & Asian Grill -

560 2nd Ave N Suite B, Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spam Fried Rice$4.50
More about Wasabi Sushi & Asian Grill -
Main pic

 

Poke Bowl Fargo - 560 2nd Avenue N Suite A

560 2nd Avenue N Suite A, Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spam Fried Rice - Ala Carte$3.50
More about Poke Bowl Fargo - 560 2nd Avenue N Suite A

Browse other tasty dishes in Fargo

Jalapeno Poppers

French Toast

Thai Tea

Scallops

Chili

Quiche

Barbecue Chicken

Miso Soup

Map

More near Fargo to explore

Bismarck

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

No reviews yet

Elk River

No reviews yet

Moorhead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Battle Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

East Grand Forks

No reviews yet

Becker

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Bismarck

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Minot

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Sioux Falls

Avg 4.8 (30 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (338 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1511 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (417 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston