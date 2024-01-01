Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Fargo

Fargo restaurants
Fargo restaurants that serve hummus

PIZZA • TAPAS

Blackbird Woodfire

206 Broadway N, Fargo

Avg 4.6 (803 reviews)
Hummus$10.00
House made with chickpeas, tahini, lemon, roasted vegetables and olive oil.
Served with fresh made pita and parmesan crackers.
Hummus$10.00
House-made with chickpeas, tahini, lemon, roasted vegetables, and olive oil. Served with fresh pita and cracker. Substitute bread for fresh veggies or get both for an upcharge
Hummus$9.00
House made with chickpeas, tahini, lemon, roasted vegetables & olive oil
Rhombus Guys Pizza - Fargo - 606 Main Ave

606 Main Ave, Fargo

No reviews yet
Veggie Hummus Wrap$10.00
Hummus, Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Feta, Honey Mustard Drizzle
Hummus$9.00
the lighter side of Rhombus Guys. smooth house-made hummus served with crisp carrots, fresh cucumbers and crackers.
