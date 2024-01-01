Hummus in Fargo
Fargo restaurants that serve hummus
More about Blackbird Woodfire
PIZZA • TAPAS
Blackbird Woodfire
206 Broadway N, Fargo
|Hummus
|$10.00
House made with chickpeas, tahini, lemon, roasted vegetables and olive oil.
Served with fresh made pita and parmesan crackers.
|Hummus
|$10.00
House-made with chickpeas, tahini, lemon, roasted vegetables, and olive oil. Served with fresh pita and cracker. Substitute bread for fresh veggies or get both for an upcharge
|Hummus
|$9.00
House made with chickpeas, tahini, lemon, roasted vegetables & olive oil
More about Rhombus Guys Pizza - Fargo - 606 Main Ave
Rhombus Guys Pizza - Fargo - 606 Main Ave
606 Main Ave, Fargo
|Veggie Hummus Wrap
|$10.00
Hummus, Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Feta, Honey Mustard Drizzle
|Hummus
|$9.00
the lighter side of Rhombus Guys. smooth house-made hummus served with crisp carrots, fresh cucumbers and crackers.