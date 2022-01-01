Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Fargo

Fargo restaurants that serve muffins

Blueberry Almond Muffin image

 

Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café

13 8th S St, Fargo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sour Cream Blackberry Muffin$4.00
More about Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café
The Shack on Broadway image

FRENCH FRIES

The Shack on Broadway

3215 Broadway N, Fargo

Avg 4.7 (447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Muffin$8.25
English muffin filled with eggs, done omelet style, stuffed with cheese and topped with choice of ham, bacon, canadian bacon, or sausage patty. Served with hashbrowns.
Homemade Muffins$3.50
Choice of Blueberry, Bran, Banana Nut, or Chocolate
More about The Shack on Broadway

