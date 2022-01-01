Muffins in Fargo
Fargo restaurants that serve muffins
Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café
13 8th S St, Fargo
|Sour Cream Blackberry Muffin
|$4.00
The Shack on Broadway
3215 Broadway N, Fargo
|Breakfast Muffin
|$8.25
English muffin filled with eggs, done omelet style, stuffed with cheese and topped with choice of ham, bacon, canadian bacon, or sausage patty. Served with hashbrowns.
|Homemade Muffins
|$3.50
Choice of Blueberry, Bran, Banana Nut, or Chocolate