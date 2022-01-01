Tacos in Fargo
Herd & Horns
1414 12th Ave N Ste F, Fargo
|Korean Tacos
|$12.99
Grilled steak cooked in a Korean BBQ sauce with spicy Asian slaw, carrots, green onions and finished with a drizzle of sriracha ranch dressing.
|Poblano Chicken Tacos
|$12.99
Cabbage, cheddar jack cheese, pico and cumin lime aioli served with fresh tortilla chips and salsa.
The Shack on Broadway
3215 Broadway N, Fargo
|Taco Salad
|$10.75
A flour shell filled with greens, black olives, tomatoes, onions, and choice of beef or chicken taco meat. Served with salsa and sour cream.
|Taco Omelet
|$11.00
Filled with our homemade beef taco meat & cheese, & topped with cheese, black olives, tomatoes, & onions. Served with a side of salsa & sour cream