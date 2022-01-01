Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Fargo

Fargo restaurants
Fargo restaurants that serve tacos

Herd & Horns

1414 12th Ave N Ste F, Fargo

Takeout
Korean Tacos$12.99
Grilled steak cooked in a Korean BBQ sauce with spicy Asian slaw, carrots, green onions and finished with a drizzle of sriracha ranch dressing.
Poblano Chicken Tacos$12.99
Cabbage, cheddar jack cheese, pico and cumin lime aioli served with fresh tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Herd & Horns
FRENCH FRIES

The Shack on Broadway

3215 Broadway N, Fargo

Avg 4.7 (447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$10.75
A flour shell filled with greens, black olives, tomatoes, onions, and choice of beef or chicken taco meat. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Taco Omelet$11.00
Filled with our homemade beef taco meat & cheese, & topped with cheese, black olives, tomatoes, & onions. Served with a side of salsa & sour cream
More about The Shack on Broadway

