Fargo restaurants you'll love

Rhombus Guys Pizza - Fargo - 606 Main Ave

606 Main Ave, Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Detroit Style$26.00
Thick, crisp chewy crust with mozarella, Wisconsin Brick cheese and racing stripes of marinara on top. Your choice of any two toppings, but cannot be done half and half.
18" Louisiana Saturday Night$34.00
cajun marinara, shrimp, sausage, pepperoncini, red pepper, caramelized onion, and mozzarella.
12" *T-Rex$22.00
winner of multiple pizza competitions. Marinara, Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, Beef, Bacon, and Mozzarella.
Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café image

 

Nichole's Fine Pastry & Cafe

13 8th S St, Fargo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper & Swiss$6.75
Savory filling baked in a custard with bread - savory bread pudding
Mushroom Asparagus Galette$8.00
A rustic tart with a flaky cornmeal crust, cream cheese filling and roasted mushrooms and asparagus. Perfect for lunch or a light dinner. As seen on the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
Pecan Sticky Rolls$0.00
The perfect blend of sweet roll dough, cinnamon, cardamom, caramel and pecans.
ND style with East Coast twist. As seen on the Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins and Dives.
Main pic

 

Nova Eatery -

610 University Drive North, Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beer Cheese Queso w/ Chips$6.00
V
Oxtail Poutine$12.00
Fried potatoes topped with braised oxtail gravy, white cheddar, bone marrow, scallions, chili's & cilantro GF
Pork Belly Burnt Ends$12.00
Black pepper crusted pork belly with fresh veggies, greens and Midwest nuoc cham GF
Consumer pic

 

Wasabi Sushi & Asian Grill -

560 2nd Ave N Suite B, Fargo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza$8.00
Fried or steamed gyoza served with gyoza sauce.
Edamame$6.00
Soy beans steamed with salt or tossed with poke sauce.
Miso Soup$3.00
Luna Fargo image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Luna Fargo

1545 University Drive S, Fargo

Avg 4.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Knoephla$0.00
v gf Roasted Red Pepper
Pasty of the Day$9.00
Beef & Sauerkraut w/ tomato marmalade
Veg of the Day$5.00
Glazed Carrots v
Herd & Horns image

 

Herd & Horns

1414 12th Ave N Ste F, Fargo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Rolls$12.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, marinara and melted mozzarella cheese ina crispy egg roll wrapper. Served with a side of marinara.
Build Your Own Burger$11.99
Fresh NDSU premium ground beef patty & your choice of add-ons:
Mushroom and Swiss$13.99
Fresh premium NDSU ground beef, sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and garlic aioli
Main pic

 

Poke Bowl Fargo - 560 2nd Avenue N Suite A

560 2nd Avenue N Suite A, Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cream Cheese Wontons$7.00
Tuna Poke Bowl$12.50
Golden Fried Tofu$6.00
Brew Bird image

 

Brew Bird - 30 University Dr. N.

30 University Dr. N., Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BUFF BIRD$14.69
CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST, DIPPED IN HOUSE BUFFALO SAUCE, BACON, TOMATO, BLUE BIRD SLAW (CABBAGE, CELERY, CARROTS, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES) TOPPED WITH A BLUE CHEESE RANCH VINAIGRETTE / WAFFLE FRIES / CHOICE OF FOUNTAIN POP
THE CLASSIC$13.49
CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST / LETTUCE / TOMATO / COMEBACK SAUCE / HOUSE BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES / WAFFLE FRIES / CHOICE OF FOUNTAIN POP
SOUTHERN DRAWL$14.69
DIPPED IN HONEY BBQ | SOUTHERN SLAW | PICKLED RED ONION | WHITE BBQ DRIZZLE | CRISPY ONION STRINGS | HOUSE PICKLES | WAFFLE FRIES / CHOICE OF FOUNTAIN POP
Kringen Kafé image

 

Kringen Klub - 722 2nd Ave N in Fargo

722 2nd Avenue North, Fargo

No reviews yet
Plaza Azteca image

 

Plaza Azteca - 5505 28th Ave S

5505 28th Ave S, Fargo

No reviews yet
BG pic

PIZZA • TAPAS

Blackbird Woodfire

206 Broadway N, Fargo

Avg 4.6 (803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Consumer pic

 

Lovelygrill - 4554 7th Ave E

4554 7th Ave E, Fargo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon image

 

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Fargo

1776 45th St S, Fargo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brew Bites image

 

Brew Bites - 1213 NP Ave Suite 101

1213 NP Ave Suite 101, Fargo

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Boiler Room image

 

The Boiler Room

210 Broadway Suite 90, Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Front Street Taproom image

 

Front Street Taproom

614 Main Ave Fargo, Fargo

Avg 4.8 (490 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

701 Eateries - 701 N. University

701 N. University, Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Consumer pic

 

Grand Junction Subs - Moorhead

1100 19th ave N, Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Junction Delight$8.49
Ham, Pepperoni, Turkey, Salami, Provolone, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mayo
Philly Steak$8.49
Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Jalapenos, Black Pepper, Teriyaki, and Provolone Cheese
Chicken Cordon Bleu$7.99
Chicken, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Honey Mustard, and Mayo
The Shack on Broadway image

FRENCH FRIES

The Shack on Broadway

3215 Broadway N, Fargo

Avg 4.7 (447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Sandwich$11.00
Served on bread choice with real mashed potatoes, gravy, and stuffing. Turkey comes with a side of cranberries.
Caramel Roll$5.50
No more than 4 will be allowed on To Go Orders and while supplies last
Please call for special orders at least 3 days in advance
Chicken Tender Melt Sandwich$11.00
Tender, breaded chicken breast with tomatoes and cheese on grilled Texas toast. Served with side choice.
Restaurant banner

 

Toasted Frog - Fargo

305 Broadway N., Fargo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mahana Fresh image

 

Mahana Fresh - Fargo

3985 56th St. South, Fargo

No reviews yet
DeliveryFast Pay
DCR Brewing Company image

 

DCR Brewing Company

630 1st Ave. N, Suite 6, Fargo

Avg 4.8 (123 reviews)
Mezzaluna image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mezzaluna

309 Roberts St. N., Fargo

Avg 4.7 (941 reviews)
Main pic

 

Which Wich - Fargo, ND - Blu32

4600 32nd ave S. Suite 116, Fargo

No reviews yet
Main pic

 

Marge's Diner - Marge’s Diner

220 Broadway, Fargo

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Mama Africa Cuisine image

 

Mama Africa Cuisine - 1000 45th St S Ste 300A

1000 45th St S Ste 300a, Fargo

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
CRAVE Food & Drink image

 

CRAVE Food & Drink - Fargo

3902 13th ave #3643, Fargo

No reviews yet
Delivery
