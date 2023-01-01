Fargo restaurants you'll love
Must-try Fargo restaurants
More about Rhombus Guys Pizza - Fargo - 606 Main Ave
Rhombus Guys Pizza - Fargo - 606 Main Ave
606 Main Ave, Fargo
|Popular items
|Detroit Style
|$26.00
Thick, crisp chewy crust with mozarella, Wisconsin Brick cheese and racing stripes of marinara on top. Your choice of any two toppings, but cannot be done half and half.
|18" Louisiana Saturday Night
|$34.00
cajun marinara, shrimp, sausage, pepperoncini, red pepper, caramelized onion, and mozzarella.
|12" *T-Rex
|$22.00
winner of multiple pizza competitions. Marinara, Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, Beef, Bacon, and Mozzarella.
More about Nichole's Fine Pastry & Cafe
Nichole's Fine Pastry & Cafe
13 8th S St, Fargo
|Popular items
|Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper & Swiss
|$6.75
Savory filling baked in a custard with bread - savory bread pudding
|Mushroom Asparagus Galette
|$8.00
A rustic tart with a flaky cornmeal crust, cream cheese filling and roasted mushrooms and asparagus. Perfect for lunch or a light dinner. As seen on the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
|Pecan Sticky Rolls
|$0.00
The perfect blend of sweet roll dough, cinnamon, cardamom, caramel and pecans.
ND style with East Coast twist. As seen on the Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins and Dives.
More about Nova Eatery -
Nova Eatery -
610 University Drive North, Fargo
|Popular items
|Beer Cheese Queso w/ Chips
|$6.00
V
|Oxtail Poutine
|$12.00
Fried potatoes topped with braised oxtail gravy, white cheddar, bone marrow, scallions, chili's & cilantro GF
|Pork Belly Burnt Ends
|$12.00
Black pepper crusted pork belly with fresh veggies, greens and Midwest nuoc cham GF
More about Wasabi Sushi & Asian Grill -
Wasabi Sushi & Asian Grill -
560 2nd Ave N Suite B, Fargo
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$8.00
Fried or steamed gyoza served with gyoza sauce.
|Edamame
|$6.00
Soy beans steamed with salt or tossed with poke sauce.
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
More about Luna Fargo
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Luna Fargo
1545 University Drive S, Fargo
|Popular items
|Knoephla
|$0.00
v gf Roasted Red Pepper
|Pasty of the Day
|$9.00
Beef & Sauerkraut w/ tomato marmalade
|Veg of the Day
|$5.00
Glazed Carrots v
More about Herd & Horns
Herd & Horns
1414 12th Ave N Ste F, Fargo
|Popular items
|Pizza Rolls
|$12.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, marinara and melted mozzarella cheese ina crispy egg roll wrapper. Served with a side of marinara.
|Build Your Own Burger
|$11.99
Fresh NDSU premium ground beef patty & your choice of add-ons:
|Mushroom and Swiss
|$13.99
Fresh premium NDSU ground beef, sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and garlic aioli
More about Poke Bowl Fargo - 560 2nd Avenue N Suite A
Poke Bowl Fargo - 560 2nd Avenue N Suite A
560 2nd Avenue N Suite A, Fargo
|Popular items
|Cream Cheese Wontons
|$7.00
|Tuna Poke Bowl
|$12.50
|Golden Fried Tofu
|$6.00
More about Brew Bird - 30 University Dr. N.
Brew Bird - 30 University Dr. N.
30 University Dr. N., Fargo
|Popular items
|BUFF BIRD
|$14.69
CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST, DIPPED IN HOUSE BUFFALO SAUCE, BACON, TOMATO, BLUE BIRD SLAW (CABBAGE, CELERY, CARROTS, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES) TOPPED WITH A BLUE CHEESE RANCH VINAIGRETTE / WAFFLE FRIES / CHOICE OF FOUNTAIN POP
|THE CLASSIC
|$13.49
CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST / LETTUCE / TOMATO / COMEBACK SAUCE / HOUSE BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES / WAFFLE FRIES / CHOICE OF FOUNTAIN POP
|SOUTHERN DRAWL
|$14.69
DIPPED IN HONEY BBQ | SOUTHERN SLAW | PICKLED RED ONION | WHITE BBQ DRIZZLE | CRISPY ONION STRINGS | HOUSE PICKLES | WAFFLE FRIES / CHOICE OF FOUNTAIN POP
More about Kringen Klub - 722 2nd Ave N in Fargo
Kringen Klub - 722 2nd Ave N in Fargo
722 2nd Avenue North, Fargo
More about Plaza Azteca - 5505 28th Ave S
Plaza Azteca - 5505 28th Ave S
5505 28th Ave S, Fargo
More about Brew Bites - 1213 NP Ave Suite 101
Brew Bites - 1213 NP Ave Suite 101
1213 NP Ave Suite 101, Fargo
More about Grand Junction Subs - Moorhead
Grand Junction Subs - Moorhead
1100 19th ave N, Fargo
|Popular items
|Junction Delight
|$8.49
Ham, Pepperoni, Turkey, Salami, Provolone, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mayo
|Philly Steak
|$8.49
Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Jalapenos, Black Pepper, Teriyaki, and Provolone Cheese
|Chicken Cordon Bleu
|$7.99
Chicken, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Honey Mustard, and Mayo
More about The Shack on Broadway
FRENCH FRIES
The Shack on Broadway
3215 Broadway N, Fargo
|Popular items
|Hot Sandwich
|$11.00
Served on bread choice with real mashed potatoes, gravy, and stuffing. Turkey comes with a side of cranberries.
|Caramel Roll
|$5.50
No more than 4 will be allowed on To Go Orders and while supplies last
Please call for special orders at least 3 days in advance
|Chicken Tender Melt Sandwich
|$11.00
Tender, breaded chicken breast with tomatoes and cheese on grilled Texas toast. Served with side choice.
More about Which Wich - Fargo, ND - Blu32
Which Wich - Fargo, ND - Blu32
4600 32nd ave S. Suite 116, Fargo
More about Marge's Diner - Marge’s Diner
Marge's Diner - Marge’s Diner
220 Broadway, Fargo
More about Mama Africa Cuisine - 1000 45th St S Ste 300A
Mama Africa Cuisine - 1000 45th St S Ste 300A
1000 45th St S Ste 300a, Fargo
More about CRAVE Food & Drink - Fargo
CRAVE Food & Drink - Fargo
3902 13th ave #3643, Fargo