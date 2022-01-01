Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Faribault restaurants you'll love

Faribault restaurants
  Faribault

Bars & lounges
Sandwich
BBQ
Must-try Faribault restaurants

Redemption image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Redemption - MN

31 3rd St NE, Faribault

Avg 3.9 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Steak Crostinis$15.00
Toasted Baugettes Topped with Whipped Goat Cheese, Sliced Tenderloin, Basil Pesto & Balsamic Glaze. Served with Mixed Greens & Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette.
BBQ Platter for 2$40.00
Smoked Pork Ribs, 1/2 Rotisserie Chicken, 1/2 Pound Pulled Pork & 2 Andouille Sausage Links. Choice of 2 Sides.
Smoked Chicken Wings$14.00
Smoked Chicken Legs Wrapped with Bacon & Fried. Served with BBQ Sauce & Dijon Horseradish Aioli.
More about Redemption - MN
Boonies Bar & Grill image

 

Boonies Bar & Grill

3301 Millersburg Blvd, Faribault

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Firecracker Wrap$11.25
Grilled or Crispy Buffalo Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, served with- Bleu Cheese Dressing
Boonie Burger$14.75
Two 1/3 lb. Patties, Bacon American & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Special Sauce
Millersburger$12.50
Our Famous "Namesake" Burger American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Special Sauce
More about Boonies Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Good Day Coffee

318 Central Ave N, Faribault

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Good Day Coffee

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Faribault

Chicken Tenders

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

