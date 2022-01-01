Faribault restaurants you'll love
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Redemption - MN
31 3rd St NE, Faribault
|Popular items
|Steak Crostinis
|$15.00
Toasted Baugettes Topped with Whipped Goat Cheese, Sliced Tenderloin, Basil Pesto & Balsamic Glaze. Served with Mixed Greens & Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette.
|BBQ Platter for 2
|$40.00
Smoked Pork Ribs, 1/2 Rotisserie Chicken, 1/2 Pound Pulled Pork & 2 Andouille Sausage Links. Choice of 2 Sides.
|Smoked Chicken Wings
|$14.00
Smoked Chicken Legs Wrapped with Bacon & Fried. Served with BBQ Sauce & Dijon Horseradish Aioli.
Boonies Bar & Grill
3301 Millersburg Blvd, Faribault
|Popular items
|Firecracker Wrap
|$11.25
Grilled or Crispy Buffalo Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, served with- Bleu Cheese Dressing
|Boonie Burger
|$14.75
Two 1/3 lb. Patties, Bacon American & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Special Sauce
|Millersburger
|$12.50
Our Famous "Namesake" Burger American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Special Sauce