Bacon cheeseburgers in Faribault

Redemption image

Redemption - MN

31 3rd St NE, Faribault

Avg 3.9 (10 reviews)
Bacon Cheese Burger$14.00
6oz. Beef Patty, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Redemption Sauce on Brioche Bun.
More about Redemption - MN
Boonies Bar & Grill image

 

Boonies Bar & Grill

3301 Millersburg Blvd, Faribault

No reviews yet
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$14.95
Black Angus Hamburger, Bacon, Tomato, Mozzarella and Pepperjack Cheese, Topped with Pickle Chips
Bacon & Cheese Burger$12.50
Bacon & American Cheese
Bacon Bleu Burger$12.50
Bacon & Bleu Cheese Crumbles
More about Boonies Bar & Grill

