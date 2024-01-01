Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Faribault

Go
Faribault restaurants
Toast

Faribault restaurants that serve nachos

Main pic

 

Joe's Sports Cafe - 1510 7th St NW

1510 7th St NW, Fairbault

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho Skillet$13.99
Fresh fried tortilla chips smothered in shredded Monterey cheddar jack cheese then oven baked and topped with your choice of chicken, taco seasoned ground beef or pulled pork.
Finished with house made warm queso, black olives, diced tomatoes, green onions and jalapenos. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
More about Joe's Sports Cafe - 1510 7th St NW
Boonies Bar & Grill image

 

Boonies Bar & Grill

3301 Millersburg Blvd, Faribault

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos$12.75
Choice of seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives and topped with shredded cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Boonies Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Faribault

Chicken Wraps

Boneless Wings

Mac And Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Faribault to explore

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (531 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (955 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1047 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1272 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston