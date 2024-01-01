Nachos in Faribault
More about Joe's Sports Cafe - 1510 7th St NW
Joe's Sports Cafe - 1510 7th St NW
1510 7th St NW, Fairbault
|Nacho Skillet
|$13.99
Fresh fried tortilla chips smothered in shredded Monterey cheddar jack cheese then oven baked and topped with your choice of chicken, taco seasoned ground beef or pulled pork.
Finished with house made warm queso, black olives, diced tomatoes, green onions and jalapenos. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.