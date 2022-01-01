Go
Farina Pasta and Noodle

Fresh made pasta and noodles daily!

NOODLES

132 S 17th St

Avg 5 (33 reviews)

Popular Items

Vodka Sauce$11.00
Rich and creamy house made blush sauce (Vegetarian)
Dan Dan Noodles$12.00
Classic Chinese noodle dish tossed with our special sesame sauce, fried minced pork, chopped peanuts, and spicy chili oil. Comes with wheat noodles. (Can be Vegan)
Marinara$10.00
Our fresh marinara sauce.
Loaded Focaccia$6.00
Large slice of locally made focaccia topped with our pistachio pesto or marinara sauce, garlic butter, parmesan, mozzarella. With your choice of meatballs, chicken, sausage, mushrooms or just cheese.
Shrimp Scampi$15.00
Shrimp simmered in a lemon butter white wine sauce.
South Philly Alfredo$12.00
American and Italian fusion alfredo sauce with pancetta (Pork). (Can be made without pork)
Pistachio Pesto$11.00
Pistachio, Spinach and Basil pesto (Vegetarian)(ask for Vegan)
Garlic Bread$2.50
Toasted to perfection with local bread and special garlic butter spread.
Bolognese$12.00
Braised ground beef in a tomato sauce.
Cheesy Bread$3.50
Toasted to perfection with local bread and special garlic butter spread topped with two types of cheese
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

132 S 17th St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
