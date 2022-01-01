Go
Farina Neighborhood Italian

Farina is a local neighborhood meeting place for those seeking classic Italian inspired dishes with some modern fusion items thrown into the mix. We are proud to offer a broad palate of wines from around the world as well as an ample list of spirits. You are welcome in jeans or dressed to the nines, by yourself or with a group, out for a romantic evening or a friend’s birthday, a business meeting or just a quick bite to eat.

PIZZA

8450 Honeycutt Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (718 reviews)

Popular Items

12" Cheese Pizza$13.00
fresh mozzarella
Arugula Salad - Single$13.00
radicchio, seasonal cheese, fruit, candied pecans, white balsamic vinaigrette
Parmesan
CHICKEN or VEAL or EGGPLANT: (breaded) fresh mozzarella, house marinara, spaghetti
12" Margherita Pizza$15.00
burrata cheese, roma tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella
Grandma's Meatballs$14.00
three giant meatballs, house marinara, ricotta, fresh basil, parmesan
18" Margherita Pizza$24.00
Serves 2-3 people
12" Classic Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni
Simple Salad - Single$13.00
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan, lemon herb vinaigrette
Braised Short Ribs Single$25.00
homemade ricotta gnocchi, gorgonzola sauce, rich jus
Classic Caesar - Single$13.00
romaine, croutons, housemade caesar dressing, parmesan cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Corkage Fee
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8450 Honeycutt Rd

Raleigh NC

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
