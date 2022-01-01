Farina Neighborhood Italian
Farina is a local neighborhood meeting place for those seeking classic Italian inspired dishes with some modern fusion items thrown into the mix. We are proud to offer a broad palate of wines from around the world as well as an ample list of spirits. You are welcome in jeans or dressed to the nines, by yourself or with a group, out for a romantic evening or a friend’s birthday, a business meeting or just a quick bite to eat.
8450 Honeycutt Rd • $$
8450 Honeycutt Rd
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
