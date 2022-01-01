Go
Toast

Farinella - Columbus Circle

Come in and enjoy!

1792 Broadway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Italiana Salad$12.00
Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano
Slice Boscaiola$7.00
San Marzano Tomato, Mushrooms, Italian Sweet Sausage, Fresh Mozzarella, Smoked Mozzarella
Slice Buffalo Mozzarella$7.00
San Marzano, Tomato, Italian Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil
Slice Caprese$5.00
San Marzano tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Basil, Oregano
Slice Bianca$7.00
Arugula & Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Fresh Mozzarella, Fontina Cheese
(white pizza)
Slice Tartufo Nero$8.00
Our Secret Recipe, Bouquet Of Italian Cheeses And Black Truffle
Slice Funghi$5.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms
Slice Cacio & Pepe$5.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Black Pepper
(white pizza)
Slice Capricciosa$7.00
San Marzano Tomato, Prosciutto Cotto Rovagnati (best Italian Cooked Ham), Fresh Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Artichokes, Black Olives
Penne Pomodoro Basilico$13.00
Penne, Tomato Sauce, Basil, Parmigiano Reggiano
See full menu

Location

1792 Broadway

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dizzy's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Petrossian Boutique

No reviews yet

The Petrossian Boutique is located at 911 7th Avenue and features Petrossian's renowned caviar, foie gras, and smoked fish.

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Cafe Serafina 58

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston