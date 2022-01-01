Farinella - Columbus Circle
Come in and enjoy!
1792 Broadway
Popular Items
Location
1792 Broadway
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Dizzy's
Come in and enjoy!
Petrossian Boutique
The Petrossian Boutique is located at 911 7th Avenue and features Petrossian's renowned caviar, foie gras, and smoked fish.
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
Cafe Serafina 58
Come in and enjoy!