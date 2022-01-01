Go
Toast

Farinelli 1937

Farinelli 1937 is an authentic Italian pizzeria that compliments the old world flavors and traditions of Strada in the Grove and increases the temperature to 800°F in our two custom-made copper-coated wood-burning ovens.

We start by preparing our high quality dough with our very own recipe and travel all over Italy through our ingredients. The result is a combination of both classic Italian and regional pizzas with our own special touch.

Commodore Hospitality Group strives to bring you impeccable service, the highest quality of food, and an atmosphere where you can experience life at its fullest

3197 COMMODORE PLAZA

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pizza Salmone E Brie$19.00
mozzarella, brie, Alaskan smoked salmon, chives, red onions, mint-lemon yogurt sauce
Three Saints Pinot Noir in Santa Barbara County$55.00
Red: Refreshing Reds
Pagnottelli Al Tono$18.00
mediterranean steamed tuna salad, sliced tomatoes, frisée lettuce, capers, tonnato sauce
Pagnottelli Alle Verdure$15.00
mixed wood-roasted vegetables, lemon zest, mint-lemon yogurt sauce
Plastic Utensil Set
In an effort to use less plastic, we will only add utensils to orders who add it to their cart. Please add as many orders as you need.
Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon in Paso Robles$55.00
Red: Bold & Rich Reds
Pagnottelli Con Pollo$17.00
grilled free-range chicken breast, fontina, sautéed mushrooms, truffle oil
Pagnottelli Bistecchina$21.00
grilled skirt steak, roasted red peppers, grilled zucchini, mayo, pesto. served with chimichurri
Pagnottelli Burrata$18.00
homemade sun-dried tomatoes, burrata, spinach, pesto dressing
Kids Pasta$8.00
penne pasta. choice of sauce and protein.
See full menu

Location

3197 COMMODORE PLAZA

Coconut Grove FL

Sunday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barracuda Taphouse & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Glass & Vine

No reviews yet

Nestled in Peacock Park, Glass and Vine offers a diverse array of flavors and dishes.

Lulu in the Grove

No reviews yet

Lulu NeighborFOOD

PLANTA Queen

No reviews yet

Led by Founder & CEO Steven Salm and Co-founder & Executive Chef David Lee, PLANTA Restaurants’ mission is to continuously expand the power of plant-based living by creating dining experiences that encourage guests to both let loose and feel nourished, balancing indulgence with wellness. At PLANTA’s restaurants, having a good time doesn’t equal treating the planet or your body poorly.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston