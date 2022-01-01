Go
Farlow's On The Water

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2080 S McCall Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (4830 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish Tacos House Specialty$24.00
Fresh Open Blue Cobia lightly blackened with a tropical Kiwi Pico de Gallo and shredded cabbage in a flour and corn tortilla, then drizzled with a mango remoulade. Accompanied with Cuban rice and salad
St. Croix Chicken House Specialty$24.00
Sautéed chicken breast lightly breaded, topped with sliced Portabella mushrooms in a white wine cheese sauce, topped off with provolone cheese and broiled to perfection
St. Croix Cranberry Chicken Salad House Specialty$16.00
Two scoops of our freshly made cranberry chicken salad, placed over a bed of romaine & artisan blend with raspberries, Granny Smith apples, strawberries, mandarin oranges and candied pecans, served with our house vinaigrette
Clam Chowder$9.90
Coconut Shrimp House Specialty$26.00
Wild caught pink shrimp hand breaded with fresh coconut and panko bread crumbs. Served with house strawberry coconut sauce for dipping
St. Croix Cranberry Chicken Salad House Specialty$21.00
Two scoops of freshly made cranberry chicken salad, over romaine and artisan greens with raspberries, Granny Smith apples, strawberries, mandarin oranges and candied pecans, served with our house vinaigrette
Shrimp Dinner
Wild caught pink shrimp dipped in Caribbean Tempura batter & deep-fried to perfection
Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
St John's Marinated Steak$26.50
Est.8 top sirloin steak marinated for 6 hours in honey and Caribbean vinegar....will have you coming back to order this steak again and again
Grouper Platter$33.00
Domestic Black Grouper - Grilled, Blackened, Broiled or Fried
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2080 S McCall Rd

Englewood FL

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

