Farm Bar Lakeview is all about the Midwest. Locally-sourced, sustainable and made from scratch. 80% of what we sell at Farm Bar is from Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan. Our food is "Honest to the Heartland" Our goal is to bring the best of the Midwest to our guests through sustainable sourcing, scratch cooking and farmers we know and trust, all delivered with greater Midwestern hospitality everyday. We specialize in craft cocktails, locally sourced craft cider, craft beers and a carefully curated selection of wines by the glass.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1300 W Wellington Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (1522 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tenders w/Fries$7.00
Pasture Raised "Classic" Burger$15.50
Lettuce, Mighty-Vine Tomato, Red Onion, Wisconsin Sharp Cheddar, Butter Bun, Fries
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$10.00
House-Made Ketchup & Spicy Curd Sauce
Bavarian Style Pretzel$8.00
Wisconsin Beer Cheddar & Beer Mustard
Fried Whitefish Sandwich$15.00
Beer Battered Great Lakes Whitefish, Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Fries
Crispy Cheddar Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Sharp Wisconsin Cheddar, Lettuce, Mighty-Vine Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickles, Special Pickle Sauce, Butter Bun, Served with Kettle Chips
Michigan “Harvest”$16.00
Sour Cherry Cider Jam, Caramelized Onions, Herbed Goat Cheese, Arugula, Butter Bun, Fries
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1300 W Wellington Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
