Farm Bar Lakeview is all about the Midwest. Locally-sourced, sustainable and made from scratch. 80% of what we sell at Farm Bar is from Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan. Our food is "Honest to the Heartland" Our goal is to bring the best of the Midwest to our guests through sustainable sourcing, scratch cooking and farmers we know and trust, all delivered with greater Midwestern hospitality everyday. We specialize in craft cocktails, locally sourced craft cider, craft beers and a carefully curated selection of wines by the glass.



HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1300 W Wellington Ave • $$