FARM Bluffton

Inspired by the seasonal bounty of local produce and cultural traditions from around the world, we offer refined cuisine in a warm and inviting atmosphere.

1301 May River Road

Popular Items

Roast Beet & Lacinato Kale Salad$16.00
sunflower dressing, black garlic, green onions, sourdough crisp
Charred Cabbage$6.00
sunflower tahini, green chili, benne seed, chives
Charcoal Cumin Lamb Kofta$18.00
spring peas, farro, lemon, coriander, chili oil, mint, benne seed
Brown Butter Cornbread$6.00
cane syrup, sea salt
Burrata & Ham$17.00
homemade preserve, garlic butter,
sourdough
Tempura Cauliflower$6.00
salsa macha, red onion, cilantro, mint, peanuts
Chicken Pad Krapow$17.00
holy basil, asparagus, serrano chili, red onion, carolina gold rice, oyster sauce
Grilled Octopus Salad$18.00
gold potato, olive, aioli, lemon, celery
Pickled Royal Red Shrimp$18.00
homemade bay seasoning, vidalia onion, cucumber, olive oil, lemon
Tomato Dumpling$17.00
broccoli rabe, labneh, toasted garlic, chili, lemon, parmesan
Location

Bluffton SC

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Sippin Cow Cafe

The Bluffton Room

Agave Side Bar

Bluffton Brauhaus

No reviews yet

We are Alfred and Volker Kettering, 2 of the 3 brothers that grew up in a little village in SW Germany. We learned to appreciate quality food from the finest chef we have ever known, our mother.
Many of the recipes we prepare in the Brauhaus are hers, with maybe a little modification or two to make them our own. We know she would approve.
Come early. Stay late. A Brauhaus is a meeting place to relax after work, enjoy good food, and share a laugh or two late into the night. Both our parents and grandparents owned a Brauhaus and we are committed to bringing an authentic experience to the lowcountry.
We hope we see you soon.

