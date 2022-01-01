Go
Farm Burger

A 100% grassfed & locally sourced burger joint!

100 Prince Ave

Popular Items

Build Your Own BEYOND Burger$9.74
Start with your own Beyond Burger (vegan, GF). Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Build Your Own Chicken Burger!$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Build Your Own Vegan Burger$7.25
Start with our delicious vegan patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!$7.25
Start with our 1OO% grassfed & grass-finished beef patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
No. 1 - Farm Burger$9.25
100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.
Basket of FB Fries$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)$9.99
Build your own burger. Served with fries and a drink.
No. 4 - The Chicken Burger$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
Location

100 Prince Ave

Athens GA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
