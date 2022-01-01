Go
Toast

Farm Burger

A 100% grassfed & locally sourced burger joint!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3365 Piedmont Rd NE • $$

Avg 4.4 (6021 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own BEYOND Burger$9.74
Start with your own Beyond Burger (vegan, GF). Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
No. 4 - The Chicken Burger$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
Build Your Own Chicken Burger!$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
No. 1 - Farm Burger$9.25
100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
Basket of FB Fries$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)$9.99
Build your own burger. Served with fries and a drink.
Build Your Own Vegan Burger$7.25
Start with our delicious vegan patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!$7.25
Start with our 1OO% grassfed & grass-finished beef patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3365 Piedmont Rd NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Seven Lamps

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fresh to Order

No reviews yet

Enjoy Our New Culinary Creations!

Dantanna's Surf & Turf

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Sterling Spoon - Market St.

No reviews yet

Market Street Cafe is a savory eatery featuring fresh, chef-inspired foods. Perfect for foodies and pizza mavens alike, our farm-to-fork focus brings the flavors of the season to life. Serving breakfast and lunch and offering exceptional catering.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston