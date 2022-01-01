Go
Farm Burger

A 100% grassfed & locally sourced burger joint!

4514 Chamblee Dunwoody Road B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Basket of FB Fries$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
No. 1 - Farm Burger$9.25
100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.
Build Your Own BEYOND Burger$9.74
Start with your own Beyond Burger (vegan, GF). Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Build Your Own Chicken Burger!$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
No. 4 - The Chicken Burger$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!$7.25
Start with our 1OO% grassfed & grass-finished beef patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)$9.99
Build your own burger. Served with fries and a drink.
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
Lil Cheeseburger Meal$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
Location

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grecian Gyro - Dunwoody

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Takorea

No reviews yet

Takorea brings together the best of Korean and Mexican street food for a global experience in your back yard.

Chopt Creative Salad Co

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Alon's Bakery and Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

