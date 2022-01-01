Go
HOT DOGS

56 Patton Avenue

Popular Items

Build Your Own BEYOND Burger$9.74
Start with your own Beyond Burger (vegan, GF). Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
No. 5 - Sunny-Side Burger$10.99
100% Grassfed Beef, Pasture-Raised Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sunny-Side Up Egg*, Salsa Verde.
Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)$9.99
Build your own burger. Served with fries and a drink.
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
Basket of FB Fries$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
Build Your Own Chicken Burger!$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!$7.25
Start with our 1OO% grassfed & grass-finished beef patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
No. 1 - Farm Burger$9.25
100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.
Basket of Fries$4.25
A basket of our delicious hand-cut fries.
Pimento Cheese Fries$5.75
Our crispy hand-cut fries topped with melted pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños.

Location

56 Patton Avenue

Asheville NC

Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
