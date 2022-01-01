Go
Farm Burger

A 100% grassfed & locally sourced burger joint!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

930 Bob Wallace Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (857 reviews)

Popular Items

Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)$9.99
Build your own burger. Served with fries and a drink.
No. 4 - The Chicken Burger$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
Lil Cheeseburger Meal$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
No. 1 - Farm Burger$9.25
100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.
Build Your Own Vegan Burger$7.25
Start with our delicious vegan patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!$7.25
Start with our 1OO% grassfed & grass-finished beef patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Build Your Own BEYOND Burger$9.74
Start with your own Beyond Burger (vegan, GF). Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Build Your Own Chicken Burger!$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

930 Bob Wallace Ave

Huntsville AL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

