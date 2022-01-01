Go
Toast

Farm Club

Nestled in Leelanau County, Farm Club is an agricultural destination with a farm, brewery, restaurant and market place. We are located 7 miles from downtown Traverse City and easily accessed by the TART trail. At Farm Club, we invite you to come out, explore the land, and linger over quality food and drink.

10051 S. Lake Leelanau Drive

Avg 4.8 (143 reviews)

Popular Items

Pasta with Sausage$14.00
organic tomatoes, radish top pesto, garlic, onions, wine, shallots, Loma soinach, parmesan, sunflower seeds, mushrooms, home made sausage, lemon, salt
Rapini Cavatelli$18.00
Farm Club Italian sausage, housemade pasta, sautéed rapini, garlic, chili flakes, pecorino
Ribollita$13.00
yesterday's country loaf, kale, Sheridan Acres cannellini beans, parmesan, served with green salad (vegetarian)
Country Loaf$7.00
Naturally leavened bread. Organic whole wheat & white flours. Made with spent grain from our brewery!
Cranberry Relish$6.00
(serves 2-4 / 8oz)
Fresh cranberries, apples, and orange macerated with a bit of sugar for a refreshing, chunky relish to serve alongside your Thanksgiving feast.
Beans and Broth$13.00
Sheridan Acres Calypso heirloom beans, olive oil, garlic, thyme, Farm Club bread, green salad (vegan)
Pozole Rojo (Every Thursday)$15.00
Every Thursday at Farm Club
Pozole rojo with chicken
*limited availability
Pozole is a Mexican stew made with nixtamalized field corn. To make nixtamal dried field corn is heated with calcium hydroxide, a product of limestone, which in common parlance is called lime (Not to be confused with the fruit). The American equivalent of nixtamal is hominy. Nixtamalizing corn transforms simple field corn from a dry odorless crunch in a frozen Michigan field to a soft kernel that carries you to a tortilleria on a quiet lane under a palm tree overlooking the sea.
The base of the pozole rojo is a red chile paste made from dried guajillo and fresno chile peppers and roasted onion and garlic. Our pozole rojo has a mild spiciness but a rich pepper flavor.
Side of Bread$5.00
served with homemade whipped butter and crunchy salt
Stuffing$9.00
(serves 2-4 / 1.5 lb)
Farm Club Country Loaf cubed and baked with onion, garlic, hard cider, and thyme. Packaged in a metal tin to be reheated in your home oven. (Vegan).
Ploughman's Platter$23.00
sausage, smoked trout, Michigan White Cheddar, bread and veggies, beer mustard
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
QR Codes
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

10051 S. Lake Leelanau Drive

Traverse City MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jacob's Farm

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Higher Grounds Cafe and Roastery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Higher Grounds Cafe is now open for indoor ordering. Order at the register or use our Toast app to place an online order.

Earthen Ales

No reviews yet

Brewing Under the Water Tower Since 2016!

Barrio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston