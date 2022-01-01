Farm Club
Nestled in Leelanau County, Farm Club is an agricultural destination with a farm, brewery, restaurant and market place. We are located 7 miles from downtown Traverse City and easily accessed by the TART trail. At Farm Club, we invite you to come out, explore the land, and linger over quality food and drink.
10051 S. Lake Leelanau Drive
10051 S. Lake Leelanau Drive
Traverse City MI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
