Every Thursday at Farm Club

Pozole rojo with chicken

*limited availability

Pozole is a Mexican stew made with nixtamalized field corn. To make nixtamal dried field corn is heated with calcium hydroxide, a product of limestone, which in common parlance is called lime (Not to be confused with the fruit). The American equivalent of nixtamal is hominy. Nixtamalizing corn transforms simple field corn from a dry odorless crunch in a frozen Michigan field to a soft kernel that carries you to a tortilleria on a quiet lane under a palm tree overlooking the sea.

The base of the pozole rojo is a red chile paste made from dried guajillo and fresno chile peppers and roasted onion and garlic. Our pozole rojo has a mild spiciness but a rich pepper flavor.

