Farm Grill & Rotisserie

For over 20 years, the Farm Grill & Rotisserie has been serving up the area's best authentic Greek favorites.

40 Needham Street

40 Needham Street

Popular Items

HUMMUS
Lamb & Beef Gyros Sandwich$12.95
SERVED WITH A SMALL GREEK SALAD
TZATZIKI
Greek Salad$10.95
Kebob Only$6.95
Chicken Caesar Gyros Sandwich$12.95
SERVED WITH A SMALL GREEK SALAD
Greek Salad with Kabob$13.95
Chicken Kabob$22.00
Served with a small Greek Salad & 2 hot sides. Cold Sides are additional charge.
Chicken Kabob Sandwich$12.95
SERVED WITH A SMALL GREEK SALAD
Baklava$3.95
Location

40 Needham Street

Newton MA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
