Go
Toast

Cafe at Farm Station

Café at Farm Station is re-opened fall 2020 under new management with a focus on offering high quality sandwiches, soups, salads, pizza and casual dining.

7150 Farm Station Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cauliflower Wings$9.00
Battered and fried cauliflower florets tossed in choice of sauce (VGN)
Cupcake$3.99
Baked by our in-house pastry chef.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Choice of grilled, fried, or vegan buffalo chicken with ranch, lettuce, tomato on flour tortilla wrap.
Kid's Fried Chicken Fingers
Served with housemade fries, fruit, juice, and choice of dipping sauce
Mini Soft Pretzels$5.00
Duo of soft pretzels (VGN) served with choice of dipping sauce
Yes, I need cutlery and napkins!
No thanks, I do not need cutlery or napkins!
Build-Your-Own 12" Pizza$11.00
Build Your Own artisan pizza.
Junior Burger
Served with choice of toppings, fries, fruit cup, juice
See full menu

Location

7150 Farm Station Rd

Warrenton VA

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:35 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:35 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:35 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:35 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:35 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:35 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Old Bust Head Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Curbside pickup is available 3-8pm Monday - Thursday & 12-9pm Friday, Saturday, and 12-8pm Sunday.
Order online, park in one of our designated pickup spots, give us a call when you arrive and our team will deliver your order to your car!

Sazon Latina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0396

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Parrando's Fast Casual

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston